The vibes are lit 

Even though weed is now legal in the state of New York, it’s still against the law to light up anywhere alcohol is served. This means venues need to rely on positive energy and stimulating sounds for concertgoers to soak up cannabis culture at shows.
Concert promoter Hannah Weidner of Mom’s Home Booking envisions a future in which venues follow an alternative model.
“I do think there is a big wave of people in their late-20s and early-30s who have quit drinking, and for a lot of them weed helps with that,” she said. “I've never heard of a ‘weed only’ venue, but that would actually be really cool.”
For Geoff Dale, the impresario at Three Heads Brewing, achieving a cannabis-friendly environment at shows comes down to the style of music and the audience.
“I’ve always enjoyed Americana, jam, reggae — if marijuana’s involved, it just lends itself to an overall party and feel,” he said. “And secondly, it’s the kind of crowd you get. You wanna have a crowd that’s just sort of chill and having good vibes. If you don't have that, it’s just not as much fun.”
In the meantime, there’s a handful of shows coming up this spring and summer that tap into those vibes, from outdoor extravaganzas to heady, intimate performances spanning dance music, Americana and psychedelic rock.
“PUFF PUFF PASS" FEATURING ROOTSCOLLIDER, SPACE JUNK, AND GRUB
Photo City Music Hall, April 20
Photo City Music Hall has staked a reputation, in part, as a prime venue for EDM shows. With the appropriately titled 420 show “Puff Puff Pass,” Photo City looks to inspire a similarly ecstatic dance party with help from live bands, including Rochester’s own musical mixologists of funk, rock, and hip-hop, RootsCollider. Doors for the 18+ show open at 8 p.m., with music at 8:30 p.m. $19-$25. photocitymusichall.com
click to enlarge MIKE BAGGETTA
Bop Shop Records, April 21
Listening to the music of guitarist Mike Baggetta is a trip in itself: a cerebral combination of jazz, ambient music, the blues, and psychedelic Americana. Baggetta can be introspective and tuneful in one moment and experimental and noisy in the next. And as arguably Rochester’s best listening room, Bop Shop Records is an ideal place to bliss out and disappear into the music. 8 p.m. $15. bopshop.com
ROCHESTER SPRING RENAISSANCE FESTIVUS
Three Heads Brewing, April 28
Now in its fifth year, Rochester Winter Renaissance hosts celebrations that are part cosplay, part local vendors — and a whole lot of fun. Expect plenty of live music, a puppet show, fire dancers, blacksmithing, and a parade. Participants don’t have to be high to enjoy the festivities, but then again, it couldn’t hurt. Escape into a different world for the afternoon. 12-5 p.m.; $10 cover (kids get in for free). The money raised goes to Mended Little Hearts of Greater Rochester. rocwinren.wixsite.com/2024
click to enlarge GOOSE
CMAC, June 15
- PHOTO BY DANIEL PRAKOPCYK
It would be inexcusable to not include a jam band here, and Goose — the self-identified “indie-groove” outfit from Connecticut — fits the bill. But while such music can feel chaotic at times, the smooth sounds of Goose are more likely to have a calming effect. Throw in the fact that this is a summer show at CMAC, and you’ve got a recipe for crispiness. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. cmacevents.com
click to enlarge OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL FEATURING WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY, BOB DYLAN, ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS, CELISSE
Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, June 28
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- Willie Nelson.
Apart from the likes of Grateful Dead and Snoop Dogg, no musician is more synonymous with cannabis than country legend Willie Nelson. The man who declared “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” continues to tour at the age of 90, and with an impressive lineup of famous friends. Icon Bob Dylan — whose “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” has been an anthem for stoners for more than half a century — shares the stage with Nelson as does the formidable duo of Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $68. blackbirdpresents.com
click to enlarge RUBBLEBUCKET
Great Blue Heron Festival in Sherman, July 5-7
Indie pop band Rubblebucket is no stranger to upstate New York, having brought its irrepressible brand of dance music to Rochester and nearby locales on numerous occasions. Rubblebucket is sure to inspire you to live life loud — perhaps as you burn one down. Weekend passes available for $49 for ages 12-17,and $156 and $182 for adults. Free entry children under 12. Camping passes are available for purchase separately greatblueheron.com
THE FLAMING LIPS PERFORM "YOSHIMI BATTLES THE PINK ROBOTS"
Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, July 23
An outdoor concert featuring psych-rock heroes The Flaming Lips, performing their biggest album in its entirety? That seems like a soundtrack to sparking up and drifting away. Wayne Coyne and company have long been lovable weirdos of the indie rock set, with their music and overall aesthetic lending itself to experimentation of many kinds. 7 p.m. $60. beakandskiff.com
Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
