Search

December 15, 2023 Music » Music Reviews

CITY’s Year in (Music) Review 

By
click to enlarge 2023recap_teaser_1.png
Another year is in the books and with it, plenty of new releases from the region’s talented roster of musicians. Several CITY/WXXI staffers weighed in on their favorite songs from 2023, including music from familiar favorites like Danielle Ponder and Mikaela Davis to more recent arrivals on the local landscape like Georgie and Wovenhome.

You can check out the complete CITY playlist here:

“Praise the Sun” by Wovenhome, from Waving Trees
click to enlarge wovenhome.jpg

(Bandcamp/Instagram)
Every track on the “Waving Trees” EP makes earthy tones — like that of the harp-like African instrument called the ngoni — sound transcendental. But “Praise the Sun” is the standout example of Wovenhome’s soundworld, synthesizing global folk music and rap in a cohesive statement of joy. —DANIEL J. KUSHNER
Related Album Review | Wovenhome's debut EP is a revelation
Album Review | Wovenhome's debut EP is a revelation
Inspired tracks on “Waving Trees” prove American folk music doesn’t have to be relegated to acoustic guitar.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Reviews
click to enlarge danielle_ponder.jpg

“Roll the Credits” by Danielle Ponder
(Instagram)
Danielle Ponder’s rising star is impossible to ignore. The local soul phenom’s latest single continues her subtle insistence on hip-hop beats and atmospheric production. The song serves as both a defiant anthem for love and a victory lap for Ponder, but there’s arguably no one who deserves it more. —DANIEL J. KUSHNER
Related REVIEW | Danielle Ponder wows a sold-out crowd
Danielle Ponder christened new music venue Essex on University Ave. on Friday night.
REVIEW | Danielle Ponder wows a sold-out crowd
The emerging international star christened new venue Essex on Friday night.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Reviews

“State Lines” by The Endless Mountain Derelicts, from Good Got Damn
click to enlarge the_endless_mountain_derelicts.jpg
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
The opening track off the 2023 EP “Good Got Damn” by Finger Lakes alt-rockers The Endless Mountain Derelicts plants the group’s sneering, blue-collar, hard-working, anti-establishment attitude with a twangy, driving singalong that’s part cowpunk, part outlaw country and all piss and vinegar. Singer-songwriter-storyteller Justin Swank sings “Candidates on purple killing spree, black sheep fall to their knees/ Choose a side, let them rot/ It’s all the same.” EMD lets you know right off the bat that they’re sick of societal norms being shoved down their throats, and the only way forward is to burn the traditional playbook and warm your hard-working hands by the fire. —RYAN WILLIAMSON



“New Fear” by Georgie, from Intimacy Hangover
click to enlarge georgie.jpg
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
"New Fear" is my favorite song off of Georgie's excellent 2023 EP "Intimacy Hangover"  (among the best titles of anything in recent memory). I love every part of this song: the banjo, the strings, the percussion, the vocals, the lyrics. "Are you being real? Am I being real? Am I real?" Eternal questions, beautiful song. —JACOB WALSH




"Twang" by Eli Flynn, from Running With Scissors
click to enlarge eli_flynn.jpg
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
Eli Flynn sings, "I've been testing waters, trying to find the missing piece," and we wade right-in to the musician's inaugural solo effort, immediately benefiting from Flynn's “testing the waters” in regional bands like Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and The Able Bodies. A pensive indie driver with a bit more elbow room, "Twang" leaves the album's front door perfectly ajar, tempting anyone with ears to have to hear what's inside. —RYAN YARMEL
Related Eli Flynn delights with concise pop-rock on debut solo album
Eli Flynn delights with concise pop-rock on debut solo album
"Running With Scissors" showcases the Giant Panda guitarist's charm as a songwriter.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Reviews

“Dirt” by Bugcatcher, from Go!
click to enlarge bugcatcher.jpg
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
"Dirt" arrives about halfway through Bugcatcher's excellent 2023 album "Go!," and it's the one I keep coming back to. Maybe it's the perfectly-sighed vocal hook in the verse, the expertly-placed bass punctuation in the mid-song drop out, or the abrupt ending that makes you wish the song was longer. I don't know, it's magic. —JACOB WALSH



“Parallels” by Kindofkind, from Sustenance Pill
click to enlarge kindofkind.jpg
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
Kindofkind’s edgy new album “Sustenance Pill” is a heady combination of math rock, emo, and hardcore. Fortunately, the music never sounds so cerebral as to be bloodless. “Parallels” contains ample servings of tasty guitar noodling, groovy rhythmic shifts, and cathartic screaming in one spicy dish. —DANIEL J. KUSHNER
Related Album Review | ‘Sustenance Pill’
Album Review | ‘Sustenance Pill’
The talented Kindofkind veers in a heavy new direction.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Reviews

click to enlarge mikaela_davis.jpg
"Cinderella" by Mikaela Davis, from And Southern Star
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
Ever had a catchy guitar riff stuck in your head? What about a harp riff? Mikaela Davis accomplishes this and more on "Cinderella," a deep cut from her "And Southern Star" release. Weaving a new tale for folklore's original bachelorette, Davis showcases both her musicianship and license to groove, not to mention the solid roots psychedelia of her band, Southern Star. —RYAN YARMEL
Related Mikaela Davis takes the next big step with 'And Southern Star'
Mikaela Davis takes the next big step with 'And Southern Star'
The Rochesterian singer-songwriter and harpist has signed with influential indie label Kill Rock Stars.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Features


“Pathétique” Sonata (No. 8 in C Minor), First Movement by Alexander Kobrin, from
click to enlarge alexander_kobrin.jpg
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1 (Instagram)
Ludwig van Beethoven wrote 32 sonatas for solo piano, and they reflect the many sides of his musical style over the course of his life. Pianist and Eastman School of Music Professor Alexander Kobrin has been playing all of these sonatas in concerts each month this year at Eastman, and he is also releasing them as a series of studio recordings. In addition to Beethoven’s passion and storminess, Kobrin finds in this music “warmth, kindness, sweetness, and humor.” You can hear his thoughtful interpretation in the first album of the project, Beethoven’s first eight sonatas.
—MONA SEGHATOLESLAMI


“Baroque and Blue” by Laura Dubin & Antonio Guerrero, from Baroque and Blue
click to enlarge laura_dubin_and_antonio_h._guerrero.jpg
(Instagram)
There is such amazing joy to the music that local pianist Laura Dubin and her husband, longtime musical partner and percussionist Antonio Guerrero, play, which has such thought and care put into every turn of phrase. Their latest project is a match made in heaven: Dubin and Guerrero playing the music of Claude Bolling, the French jazz pianist and composer famed for his tuneful, stylish music and crossover collaborations with Jean-Pierre Rampal and other classical artists. This is the feel-good music to keep you smiling into the new year. —MONA SEGHATOLESLAMI

click to enlarge zahyia.jpg
“The Higher” by Zahyia
(Bandcamp/Instagram)
Zahyia’s eclectic mix of musical styles are synthesized here into a powerful, danceable anthem, inspired by Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Parable of the Sower.” For this groove-based single released this summer, Zahyia said, “I incorporated sound and textures that I imagine dancing to on a spaceship with my ancestors.” Beam me up. And consider making it your new year’s resolution to hear her and her band live; they’re even more otherworldly on stage.
—MONA SEGHATOLESLAMI

“Alot Has Happened” by Negus Irap, from King Pari
click to enlarge negus_irap.jpg
(Instagram)
Emcee Corey Waterman, AKA Negus Irap, reminds music fans why he’s one of Rochester’s top rappers with “King Pari,” the follow-up album to “My Name Is Guss.” The new set of songs finds Irap more upbeat and delivering his most polished performances to date. On the album’s closing track “Alot Has Happened,” the rapper takes stock of his life, including fatherhood and his emotional health, with his characteristically smooth flow and endearing singing voice. —DANIEL J. KUSHNER
Related Long live the king
Long live the king
Things are looking up for local rapper Negus Irap, whose latest album has made waves since its August release.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Music Features
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Upcoming Events
Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19 Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22
Brighton Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

Brighton Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert @ Pinnacle Lutheran Church

Directed by Ric Jones, this concert will feature a variety of holiday...
28IF Featuring Ray Paul, John Covach & Bob Voellinger Holiday Show

28IF Featuring Ray Paul, John Covach & Bob Voellinger Holiday Show @ Abilene

Kickoff the Christmas Holiday Weekend with a special show from the 28IF...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2023 CITY Magazine