Make to last 

- JACOB WALSH.
- From left, Erick Florez, Dalvin Potter, and Scheffler, co-owners of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.
A thin piece of white fabric with red lettering welcomes customers in from the winter air. Towering storefront windows, dressed in a rich black paint, are almost golden this late at night. Inside, green leaves push themselves against the window, where hand-stitched banners and embroidered t-shirts stand emblematic.
Inside the Golden Supply & Manufacturing Company space on South Avenue is a collection of pennants pulled from estate sales pinned against the wall, all in various stages of disarray and telling stories of past adventures. Leaning by a nearly room-sized table hiding bins of scrap wool is a whiteboard, where the three men behind this apparel and lifestyle goods brand are keeping track of orders. On any given day, a symphony of sounds: the chew of industrial sewing machines line-stitching appliques; the squeak of an old screen-printing machine as designs are lowered over t-shirts; the harsh spray of water as paint is rinsed off.
- JACOB WALSH.
- Adam Scheffler, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.
“It’s like an opera,” said Erick Florez, one third of the team.
Golden Supply is run by Florez, Adam Scheffler, and Dalvin Potter. The latter two connected in 2016, working together on embroidery and apparel until they met Erick in 2021, when he was crafting banners and pennants. Potter said that’s when things really clicked. Their first official order as a company was through a creative agency for the Boston Marathon — they handmade about 1,500 miniature banners.
“Every one of us was on the machine until late,” said Florez. “We finished it and Adam took the majority of [the banners] and drove them—after working all night—to Boston.”
And there’s plenty of similar stories. Scheffler nearly speaks fondly about a night he and Florez slept on the store floor after binge-watching “Ghostbusters” all night while finishing an order.
- JACOB WALSH.
- Dalvin Potter, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.
Golden Supply has made items for myriad local and national companies — everything from ViceLand to Flower City Photo Club. Pennants and banners have a history of capturing moments, portraying places, frozen in time. As a group, they craft tangible, visual stories. And at the end of the day, nearly every one has been touched by one of the three owners.
“When I think of Golden Supply, it’s not just about what they make,” said Allison Wise, illustrator and tattoo artist behind the private animal-inspired studio, Here to Pet Dogs. “(It’s) also who they are as people. That’s what keeps me coming back.”
- JACOB WALSH.
- Erick Florez, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.
Wise and Golden Supply worked on a pendant for a tattoo convention she attended, where “everyone would always ask if it was for sale.” After saying no one-too-many times, Wise and the guys worked together to create miniature versions this past holiday season.
In 2024, the Golden Supply team is hoping to refocus a bit and step back from accepting every commission request based on necessity in order to further build their brand.
“We’ll always have a line of goods that we specialize in and offer,” Florez said. “But we’re going to be more selective moving forward.”
At its core, Golden Supply is an ode to the golden era of manufacturing, when things were well-made, and made slowly. Visitors can walk through the door at any point during open hours and catch at least one of them working on the machines, creating these items.
- JACOB WALSH.
- A handmade pennant with the company's logo.
“It would be cool to see that one day, someone will have had our pennants for 10 years,” Potter said. “We’ll be with these people for a while.”
For a brand built on storytelling, they hope to one day have everything offered in the shop—in addition to the candles, selvedge denim, and various accessories they already sell—connected to or made by them in some way. Until then, Golden Supply is insistent that quality goods last a lifetime, and are, indeed, a craft. goldensupplyco.com
Jessica L. Pavia is a contributor to CITY. Feedback about this article can be directed to [email protected].
