Blazed in the bodega 

Model: Sofie Cerankosky, founder of The Lucky Flea Market. Location: 999 Market, 709 S. Clinton Ave.

Model: Sofie Cerankosky, founder of The Lucky Flea Market. Location: 999 Market, 709 S. Clinton Ave.

The Nowadays THC drink.

Measure all ingredients and combine in a cocktail shaker or mason jar (that you have a lid for) Add ice, seal, and shake like you mean it

Garnish with a spicy Cheeto rim by dipping the glass into juice then rolling it in Cheeto dust (throw a handful into a food processor / smash some up in a baggie) or enjoy a few on the side if you’re not in the mood to pulverize Cheetos

Strain contents into your garnished glass over fresh ice

The Nowadays THC drink is available at One Stop Brew Shop (2512 Ridgeway Ave.) in bottles ranging in 2, 6, and 10mg doses per 1.5oz. of spirit (and even a cute little shooter size).





This one goes out to all the kids who experiencedschool lunch envy — you know who you are. You look longingly to your left as Bethany pops a ham and cheese lunchable stacker into her mouth and washes it down with a Capri Sun. To your right, Taylor licks Cheeto dust off his fingers before he moves on to the next course: Gushers. Reluctantly, you unwrap your tuna sandwich and await the ridicule. (Side note — no shade to my mom. I can now say, armed with the confidence of an adult palate, that tuna sandwiches are delicious.)Fast forward to present, and you’re a little stoned. The munchies have taken a foothold as you continue to ruminate on your 9-year-old cafeteria cravings. But, lucky you. You’re all grown up and control your own snack destiny. You begin to mentally walk the bodega aisles, preemptively making selections and weighing the sweet-to-salty ratio desired. Physically, you feel like your skin and the couch have fused together but … snacks. We can do hard things.The munchie mission has one hell of a payoff. Carefully stepping through the bodega door, you’re greeted by the tinkly bell and blink up at the buzzy fluorescent lights. You are certain (and slightly paranoid) that everyone can tell you’re ripped. But as you drink in the sea of neon wrappers, you begin to feel empowered. This is an act of rebellion. You have cash in hand, and you’re ready to take back snack time.This stoner sipper is a nostalgic liquid lunch; an elevated take on that 4 p.m. high-and-hungry journey to the bodega for a Capri Sun and bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We also recommend having a snack on hand when you make one. You know, just to save yourself a trip.