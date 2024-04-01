Not just desserts 

click to enlarge
- ABBY QUATRO.
- Ashley Martin, AKA The Crooked Potter.
Behind cannabis-infused vegan treat business ‘The Crooked Potter’ is Ashley Martin: mother of a teenager, wife, survivor of trauma and abuse, and a cannabis user and educator. Martin is also open about her disability, Anthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a rare condition that causes curved joints and stiffness. She started The Crooked Potter two years ago to create infused sweets as a mode of helping others — primarily women — on their cannabis journeys. Martin lives by the command to ‘Love thy neighbor.’
“What better way to love them than to bring them relief, a little nostalgia and have fun along the way?” she said.
Martin’s condition, along with a recent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, left her seeking solace from the chronic, sometimes crippling pain. Early in life, doctors would prescribe painkillers, which did not help and left her unable to enjoy life.
“I would have to make a choice — do I want to be in pain today or go to my friend’s birthday?” she said.
It wasn’t until college Martin had her first experience with cannabis; a game changer.
“My shoulders felt lighter, my anxiety melted away and I was still able to study for my test, which I aced,” she said. “To me, using cannabis provides freedom. It's that simple. The pains of this world and how I've experienced it personally feels like heavy shackles and cannabis is the key that unlocks those.”
click to enlarge
- ABBY QUATRO.
- A deep dish s'mores chocolate chip cookie.
The Crooked Potter has a customer base of 87% women, which includes people from all walks of life — professionals, creatives and mothers come to Martin because her infused treats provide a safe, delicious experience they can’t find elsewhere.
“(She) transforms people’s lives because (she) actually cares about them and their experience,” said Krista Jenkins, a regular customer.
Martin, like many others, has had negative cannabis episodes in the past. Because of that, she takes the time to listen to her customers and their needs. Experience level is a starting point for many of these conversations.
“As with taking anything, doing it smart is the best route,” she said. “Most of the time, I cater to beginners and that is where my heart is.”
While Martin believes the best edibles also count as dessert, she has found that users can sometimes only eat the corner of a brownie without experiencing a bad trip.
“This is why the correct dosage is important,” she said. “With my treats, you’ll be able to enjoy it completely without the risk of ruining your evening.”
click to enlarge
- ABBY QUATRO.
- A scoop of mint chocolate chip edible cookie dough.
When The Crooked Potter launched in winter 2022, the first product was infused edible chocolate chip cookie dough. Martin wanted to evoke an indulgent, nostalgic memory of licking the spoon (and aims to do that with many of her treats). Seasonal offerings, such as the Shamrock Shake edible cookie dough made with fresh mint from her herb garden, epitomize the experience she is curating.
“From start to finish, my infused treats should be enjoyable,” said Martin. “A wave of dopamine hits you when you look at them, then you taste them and then, the cannabis kicks in.”
Due to her disability, Martin’s hand mobility is limited, which has required being resourceful in the kitchen. The KitchenAid mixer, for instance, is her best friend.
“Every day is a journey of adaptation and innovation,” she said. “Technology is accessibility to me in the kitchen.”
As with many obstacles in her life, Martin has found a way to work through her disability and has created a successful business in the process. The Crooked Potter’s infused treats are available through her online bake shop or from select markets around the city, and Martin welcomes the chance to interact with her customers when she can.
“Everyone has a story and their story matters,” she said. “It’s important to take the time to get to know people and realize we’re all the same.” instagram.com/thecrookedpotter
Dario Joseph is a contributor to CITY. This article also appears in the April 2024 issue.
