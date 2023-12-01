Community mourns loss of Marge's Lakeside Inn owner 

click to enlarge
- PHOTO PROVIDED
- The "Tip Sea" Tiki Bar at Marge's Lakeside Inn lends to the oceanfront vibe of the place.
Fran Beth, the longtime co-owner of Marge's Lakeside Inn, died early Wednesday morning at age 81.
Her daughter, Francine Beth, announced the news in a Facebook post: "Update: My Mom passed away, just about 2am last night. I guess it was “last call” in heaven. She did make her bday dinner at Payments and was very happy. Then things took a bad turn. Needless to say, I’m crushed, empty, heartbroken and can’t find any words.
I’ll post when we figure things out. 💔"
Facebook comments and posts have been flooding the timeline since Beth's announcement, from bar regulars and employees to musicians and neighbors.
Marge's Lakeside Inn is Rochester's own 'Margaritaville," a nostalgic tiki bungalow filled with colorful kitsch and frozen mixed drinks at the ready. Behind the rambling house is an outdoor bar, makeshift stage and yards of beachfront sand with plenty of chairs for barefoot patrons.
- VERONICA VOLK.
- Fran Beth stands in front of the flooding damage on Lake Ontario outside her business, Marge's Lakeside Inn.
Marge's has been a family owned fixture in the community for more than 60 years — Fran Beth and her husband, Ron, became owner-operators in 1975 after purchasing the business from Ron's mother, Marge. The building itself, nestled among residential beach houses on Culver Road, dates back to the 1930s, when it housed an illicit speakeasy run by another owner. More recently, Marge's has weathered damage from the Lake Ontario flooding in 2017
, followed by the pandemic's effect on bars and restaurants.
Services for Beth have not yet been announced.
