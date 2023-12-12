Album Review | ‘Galusha St.’ 

click to enlarge

&lt;a href="https://be1gee.bandcamp.com/track/galusha-st"&gt;Galusha St. by Beigee&lt;/a&gt;

[email protected]

click image

Guitarist Shawn Brogan is a familiar face on the Rochester music scene, playing in soul-pop outfit The Sideways and the alt-rock group Animal Sounds. But he has also branched out as a solo artist, further demonstrating his stylistic versatility in the process.Under the moniker Beigee, Brogan recorded three singles for his solitary side project, each one with a completely different vibe than the last. 2023 has seen the guitarist flow from seductive R&B on “Round the Way,” a collaboration with vocalist A.K.A. The Truth, to the acoustic pop of “Might Like Me,” to his latest track “Galusha St.” which was released on November 3.“Galusha St.” is a throwback to the emo-rock scene of 20 years ago, with an almost-Baroque electric guitar riff and a propulsive back beat. Easily digestible and utterly wistful, the single will whisk older millennials away to a time when all the world was just ahead of them and young love was all that mattered. A romantic string arrangement tops it off.