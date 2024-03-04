Search

March 04, 2024 Music » Music Features

Rochester Music Hall of Fame announces eclectic class of 2024 

By
click to enlarge The RMHF Class of 2024 includes producer Scott Mayo, salsa music icon Johnny Vega, Broadway star Jennifer Cody, and John Ellison of Soul Brothers Six. - PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • The RMHF Class of 2024 includes producer Scott Mayo, salsa music icon Johnny Vega, Broadway star Jennifer Cody, and John Ellison of Soul Brothers Six.
The Rochester Music Hall of Fame, which enters its second decade of honoring prominent local musicians who have secured their legacies in both the regional and national scenes, announced its 2024 inductees on Monday.

The 2024 class is musically eclectic and influential:
  • John Ellison of Soul Brothers Six
  • Broadway star Jennifer Cody
  • Producer Scott Mayo
  • Salsa musician Johnny Vega
  • Jars of Clay members Christian Lowell and Matt Odmark
  • Social media creator and producer Rick Beato
click to enlarge Jack Whittier, president of Rochester Music Hall of Fame's board of directors, speaks ahead of the Class of 2024 announcement on March 4. - PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • Jack Whittier, president of Rochester Music Hall of Fame's board of directors, speaks ahead of the Class of 2024 announcement on March 4.
“We really feel that the Rochester Music Hall of Fame should be the big cheerleaders of music in our community," said Jack Whittier, president of the RMHF’s Board of directors. “Music is truly a community asset. And we believe that the music scene here in Rochester really differentiates us from many, many cities even bigger than ours. It's amazing, the great music that happens here in town, and the people that go on to national and international prominence.”

As the frontman of Rochester group Soul Brothers Six, John Ellison wrote the hit “Some Kind of Wonderful,” which was later recorded by such artists as Grand Funk Railroad, Rod Stewart, and Huey Lewis & The News, reaching as high as No. 3 on the Billboard charts. The enduring song has been performed more than 4 million times in its varied history.

Puerto Rican-born singer-songwriter (and now Rochester resident) Johnny Vega was influential in his use of brass instrumentation and vocal harmonies in salsa and worked with such Latin music stars as Celia Cruz and Frankie Ruiz.

Singer, dancer, and actor Jennifer Cody is a Greece native whose Broadway credits include productions of “Cats,” “Grease,” and “Seussical.”

Rochester native Scott Mayo has an impressive musical resume; the Grammy-nominated producer, composer, and arranger has collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lizzo, and Bruce Springsteen.

Keyboardist Charlie Lowell and guitarist Matt Odmark grew up together in Rochester and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School.  As members of the Christian rock band Jars of Clay, they enjoyed crossover success  when the song “Flood” reached the Billboard Hot 100. The band won numerous Grammys, BMI awards, and GMA Dove awards over its career spanning more than three decades.

Perhaps the most intriguing inductee of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s 2024 class is Rick Beato, a Fairport native and Ithaca College graduate who went on to become successful producer and songwriter before his breakout turn as a YouTube sensation; His Everything Music channel boasts nearly four million subscribers.

Well-versed in classical music, rock, and jazz, Beato produces insightful analysis of pop music from the 1960s to the TikTok era and interviews living legends for an avid online audience.

click to enlarge Jim Richmond, board member and music director of RMHF, announces the Class of 2024 — including Matt Odmark and Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay and YouTube creator Rick Beato. - PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER
  • Jim Richmond, board member and music director of RMHF, announces the Class of 2024 — including Matt Odmark and Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay and YouTube creator Rick Beato.
All of the inductees will perform onstage as part of the induction ceremony. Danielle Ponder, who has yet to be nominated, will perform alongside 2024 inductee Scott Mayo.

“One of the neat things about our event every year, because we have such a wide array of music performed in one night," said Whittier, "is most people will go there and hear something that they've never listened to."
Related Rochester Music Hall of Fame returns, the hard way
McQuaid Jesuit High School grad Will Hollis, music director for "America's Got Talent" and "Dancing with the Stars," will be honored Sunday.
Rochester Music Hall of Fame returns, the hard way
Will Hollis, Brother Wease and Fred Costello among this year's honorees.
By Jeff Spevak
Across the Universe
In addition to honoring the new inductees, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame is introducing a new award honoring music educators (in addition to the existing Douglas Lowry Award for accomplished high school seniors pursuing music careers).

The inaugural Ned Corman Educators Award will be given to two local music teachers: Bill Tiberio of Fairport High School, Eastman Community Music School and Ithaca College; and posthumously to the late Johnny Cummings, who led the Monroe County Parks Band and taught at numerous schools in the region.

Tickets for the event, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 in Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall, are on sale now. rochestermusic.org

Daniel J. Kushner is an arts writer at CITY. He can be reached at [email protected].
Related Rochester Music Hall of Fame Awards serve up surprises
Local band Majestics performs Sunday, April 30 during the 10th annual Rochester Music Hall of Fame awards.
Rochester Music Hall of Fame Awards serve up surprises
The 10th annual event brought together Fagan, Majestics, and even Eagles.
By Jeff Spevak
Across the Universe
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More Music Features »

Upcoming Events
Tue
5 Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11

Eastman Jazz Workshop Ensemble/Eastman Jazz Lab Band @ Kilbourn Hall

Eastman Jazz Workshop Ensemble and Eastman Jazz Lab Band perform on Wednesday,...
Live! Presents: Joan Osborne at The Hochstein School Performance Hall

Live! Presents: Joan Osborne at The Hochstein School Performance Hall @ Hochstein Performance Hall

In celebration of her eleventh studio album, Nobody Owns You which was...
Live Jazz at Flight Wine Bar Featuring: Ryan Jonson & Glen Cummings Friday March 8, 6:30-8:30

Live Jazz at Flight Wine Bar Featuring: Ryan Jonson & Glen Cummings Friday March 8, 6:30-8:30 @ Flight Wine Bar

Live Jazz at Flight Wine Bar Featuring: Ryan Jonson & Glen Cummings...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2024 CITY Magazine