November 01, 2023 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Best of Rochester 

By
Best Of is back.

Our annual readers’ poll is a chance to shout out your favorite people, places, and things to do. A chance to give recommendations to other CITY readers. And as always, the four finalists in each category are dictated by your write-ins!

The first stage of the poll is the primary ballot. We did a little tweaking this year to make the nominations more succinct and relevant, so there are a total 102 ballot lines under five categories.

All you have to do is click on the survey here and cast your votes.

Primary ballot voting is open until Nov. 24 at midnight.



After the primary ballot closes, CITY staff will tally thousands of votes and identify finalists in each category. Voting for the final round will begin December 4 and end December 15 at midnight.

In January, we’ll drop the “Best of Rochester” issue. Also, we’re throwing a party.

A last word: please don’t stuff the ballot, or encourage other CITY readers to do so. Let’s have winners who fairly earn their wins.

For all our Best of Rochester updates, follow CITY on Instagram, Facebook, and X.
